Liquid Biofuels Market Size To Hit Usd 265.01 Billion By 2030 | Exhibiting Cagr Of 8.6%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global liquid biofuel market size was valued at USD 137.26 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 148.51 billion in 2023 to USD 265.01 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. This information is published in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Liquid Biofuels Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Ethanol and Biodiesel), By Feedstock (Sugar Crops, Starch Crops, Vegetable Oils, Animal Fats, and Others), By Process (Fermentation, Transesterification, and Others), By Application (Transportation, Power Generation, and Heat), and Regional Forecast, 2023–2030". The report provides elaborate information regarding the liquid biofuels market trends, future prospects, growth drivers, regions, and obstacles. Besides these, it highlights all the segments of the market and states the leading ones separately. It further pin-points the competition dynamics to offer comprehensive data about the competitive edge.

Stay Ahead of the Liquid Biofuels Market Competition - Get a Sample Research Report: Why Should You Get the Sample Report?

Gain insights into the market's current state and future projections.

Understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Liquid Biofuels Market.

Explore the latest liquid biofuels Industry trends and technologies driving the market.

Learn about key factors driving market growth and potential challenges in liquid biofuels market.

Stay informed about government policies and initiatives shaping the industry. Discover the top industry players and their strategies. Liquid biofuel is produced using several processes such as transesterification, fermentation, and others. This is derived from organic materials such as plants or waste materials and can be used as an alternative to fossil fuels in heat, transportation, and power generation. Ethanol and biodiesel are the two mostly used liquid biofuels.Fortune Business InsightsTM mentioned this in a report titled“Liquid Biofuel Market, 2023-2030.” Request a Free Sample Copy of the Research Report: Liquid Biofuel Market Scope:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 8.6 % 2030 Value Projection USD 265.01 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 137.27 billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 526 Segments covered By Type, Feedstock, Process, Application, Region Growth Drivers Inclining Trends toward Environment-friendly Fuel to Stimulate Market Growth Rapid Increase in Conventional Fuel Prices to Surge Demand for Liquid Biofuels

Drivers and Restraints:

Transportation Sector to Deliver Lucrative Opportunities for Liquid Biofuel

The world's current transportation system mostly depends on petroleum, a resource concentrated in a few countries. If biofuel is utilized in public transportation, vehicle fuel economy, and new automotive technologies, it will play a major role in building a sustainable transport sector.

Increased prices of raw materials of biofuel have decreased demand across varisectors, restricting the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Disruptions in Supply Chains Hindered Market Development during Pandemic

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has substantially impacted the global market. The market was affected negatively owing to factors such as declining oil prices, disruptions to supply chains, and reduced demand for transportation fuels. However, the demand for renewable fuels such as biofuel is anticipated to increase during the projected period, propelling the liquid biofuel market growth.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit:

Report Coverage:



Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players. Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Segmentation:

Increasing Use of Ethanol as Green Alternative for Fossil Fuels to Augment Market Growth

On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into biodiesel and ethanol. The ethanol segment is anticipated to dominate the liquid biofuel market share. The segment's dominance is due to the increased use of ethanol, as it can also be used as a green alternative to fossil fuels and mixed with gasoline to power vehicles without engine modifications.

Increased Use of Starch Crops to Dominate the Market Share During the Projected Period

Based on feedstock, the market is segmented into vegetable oils, sugar crops, animal fats, starch crops, and others. The starch crops segment is predicted to dominate the market share is due to corn as the primary feedstock for fuel ethanol production in most of the countries, as it is widely available and relatively inexpensive.

Fermentation Process to Augment Market Growth Owing to Cost-Effectiveness

According to process, the market is segmented into fermentation, transesterification, and others. The fermentation segment is estimated to dominate the market for ethanol production as it is cost-effective and highly prevalent.

Stringent Regulations on Carbon Emissions to Propel Market Growth

As per application, the market is divided into heat, transportation, and power generation. The transportation segment is anticipated to lead the market due to imposition of strict laws and regulations by the government on carbon emissions.

Regional Insights:



North America to Dominate Market Share Owing to Increase in Demand for Biofuel



North America dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to maintain a steady growth rate. North America is the largest consumer and producer of liquid biofuel. The region has heavily invested in developing biofuel technology and infrastructure, establishing high regional production.

The Latin America market is growing owing to the rising demand for renewable energy sources, surging government initiatives to decrease carbon emissions.

Quick Buy – Liquid Biofuel Market Research Report:

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:



ADM (U.S.)

CropEnergies AG (Germany)

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Enerkem (Canada)

Renewable Biofuel Inc. (U.S.)

Chevron Renewable Energy Group. (U.S.)

POET (U.S.)

Algenol (U.S.)

Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc. (U.S.)

Emami Agrotech Limited (India)

Bio-Oils Energy S.A. (Spain)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (U.S.) Gevo, Inc. (U.S.)

Competitive Landscape:



Key Players in the Market are Adopting Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Mergers to Gain Traction

Companies in the market are adopting mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions to gain competence and stay competitive in the market. They are joining forces with other companies or acquiring new technology, expertise, and resources to improve their products, accelerate growth, and increase their market share. Key players in the market include ADM, POET, Renewable Biofuel Inc., and Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited.

Key Industry Development:

May 2022: POET declared that the company would invest USD 30 million and reopen its ethanol production facility in Cloverdale, Indiana.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

Table of Content:







Introduction





Research Scope





Market Segmentation





Research Methodology



Definitions & Assumptions



Executive Summary



Market Dynamics





Market Drivers





Market Restraints



Market Opportunities



Key Insights





Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries





Latest Technological Advancement





Insight on Regulatory Landscape





Industrial SWOT Analysis





Porters Five Forces Analysis



Impact of COVID-19 on the Liquid Biofuels Market



Global Liquid Biofuels Market (USD Billion & Billion Litres) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030





Key Findings





Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Type







Ethanol





Biodiesel





Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Feedstock







Sugar Crops







Starch Crops







Vegetable Oils







Animal Fats





Others





Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Process







Fermentation







Transesterification





Others





Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Application







Transportation







Power Generation





Heat





Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region







North America







Europe







Asia Pacific







Latin America Middle East & Africa Continued...

Get your Customized Research Report:

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email:



Heat Meter Market size 2023

Flow Meter Market size 2023

Subsea Systems Market size 2023

Drilling Tools Market size 2023

Portable Filtration System Market size 2023

Oil Accumulator Market size 2023

Pressure Transmitter Market size 2023

Solar Thermal Fuel Market size 2023

High Temperature Superconducting Cables Market size 2023 SynchronMotors Market size 2023





Tags Liquid Biofuels Market Liquid Biofuels Market Size Liquid Biofuels Market Share Liquid Biofuels Market Trends Related Links