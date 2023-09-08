Scatec Scores A+ Grade In Esg Reporting Among The Top-Rated Companies In Scandinavia

This is the sixth time Position Green analyses and rates the 100 largest corporations on the Oslo Stock Exchange on ESG reporting and has also introduced the same rating in Sweden and Denmark.

Position Green's ESG100 report provides the first large-scale study of how well-prepared companies are for the introduction of the EU's European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), expected to take effect from 1 January 2024.

The report provides investors, companies, and policymakers with insights on the gaps in ESRS readiness. The analysis is based on the most recent environmental, social and governance reporting data from the leading 100 publicly listed companies in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway (300 companies in total).

The assessment of ESRS readiness is based on an evaluation of each company's reporting against 68 disclosure requirements derived from the ESRS. The ESG100 also assigns each company with a grade from 'A+' to 'F', based on 85 research questions encompassing ESRS disclosure requirements and best practice sustainability reporting criteria.

“This is testimony to our strong foand dedication when it comes to environmental, social and governance matters, and we are proud to be among the top leaders in Norway. We continuously work on identifying and managing ESG risks and the impact on our business and value chain. The foon solid reporting is essential to monitor and measure our performance and improve where we can. This is a journey where all stakeholders have a role to play,” says Scatec EVP Sustainability, HSSE & Quality Roar Haugland.

“We are very happy to be recognised once again as one of the top leading companies in Scandinavia. Our 2022-2023 efforts have largely been targeted towards aligning with key regulations such as the EU Taxonomy, the Transparency Act and the CSRD. We clearly see how the movement towards increased regulations bring about even more structure and transparency. A big thank you to all our fantastic and dedicated colleagues from all parts of our business who contribute to this recognition,” says Julie Hamre, VP Sustainability Reporting & Strategy in Scatec .

The full report can be downloaded here .

Read more about how Scatec works with ESG and Sustainability on our website and in our ESG Performance Report .