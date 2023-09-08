The Women In Security Forum Is Back At The Beach In Santa Monica, Ca.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Join leading cybersecurity women at a fantastic venue adjacent to the Pacific Ocean as they gather to discuss important topics in the field of cybersecurity. You will be rewarded with excellent content, a beach location, lots of networking time, a wonderful opening reception making friends & gazing at the stars over drinks & great conversation.” - Richard Greenberg, IHall of Fame, Honor Roll and Distinguished FellowSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Los Angeles Chapter of the Information Systems Security Information (ISSA-LA) is thrilled to announce another stellar lineup of expert speakers for it's Annual Women in Security Forum , with top women executives representing information security, privacy, and other technology-oriented fields. It's all part of the exciting ISSA-LA Security Summit scheduled to take place on Oct 4th-5th at the Annenberg Beach House in Santa Monica, California. The CISO Forum kicks things into gear on Oct 4th, followed by the Summit Opening Reception, where you can join your friends for cocktails, food, and networking watching the sunset over the Pacific Ocean. The Women in Security Forum and Summit keynotes and sessions will be happening on Oct 5th.
Clearly the fields of Information Technology and Information Security have had a problem attracting and retaining women professionals. This must change! It is becoming particularly crucial not just to give women in our society the opportunities they deserve, but we must address the current and projected vast shortage of qualified IT and InfoSec professionals. The current men in these fields must be sensitized and welcoming of their female counterparts. ISSA-LA has always been a leader in the community in supporting women and helping to create a welcoming atmosphere for them.
ISSA-LA President and Chair of the Women in Security Forum, Richard Greenberg, states, "While this collection of sessions and topics is geared to women, ISSA-LA is all about a diverse and open community; everyone, regardless of gender and experience level, is encouraged to attend and participate. Registration for the event is open to anyone interested in learning more about information security."
Come hear Dr. Chenxi Wang, Founder & General Partner of Rain Capital open the event with a dynamic Keynote presentation. Other impressive leaders include Debbie Christofferson, Linda Comerford, Katie Curran, Regine Lawton, Tina Thorstenson, Deidra Diamond, and Sasha Pereira.
Information Systems Security Association Los Angeles (ISSA-LA ®) is a member-supported U.S. 501(c)(3) organization of information security professionals and practitioners. Your donation is tax-deductible as allowed by law. It provides educational forums and peer interaction opportunities that enhance the knowledge, skill and professional growth of the Cybersecurity and IT Community.
The Los Angeles Chapter is the founding chapter of IInternational, and its primary goal is to promote management practices that will ensure the availability, integrity and confidentiality of information. The chapter meets monthly at varivenues around the Los Angeles region. Each year hundreds of Information Security Leaders gather at the Security Summit to network, learn, and share problems and solutions. Internationally renowned speakers and trainers travel to SoCal to participate in this event.
ILos Angeles Chapter has provided many years of support to the information security community in the Los Angeles Area. We are all volunteers on the board and are committed to continue providing this service in a safe and respectful manner.
ISSA-LA created and has been hosting the Women in Security Forum since 2019 and has been a staunch supporter of diversity and inclusion. and has also utilized media awareness through“Women of Influence.” The Forum is a Special Collaborative Event for Women in Cybersecurity, IT, Academia, and Executive Management.
In 2023 ILA was awarded the IMedium Chapter of the Year and 3 of our board members received special recognition, Senior Fellow, Fellow, Hall of Fame induction. Also, our chapter has worked very hard and recently achieved nonprofit designation (501 c (3)) to help offset the costs of running our organization. The board strongly support the mission of ILA and is committed to continue providing the community engagement we have offered over the years. As a nonprofit organization we must now address any new requirements that come with this designation.
