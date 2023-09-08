Gomspace Receives Order Of €318,000 (Approx. 3.8 Msek) From Epic Aerospace

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace announces that EPIC Aerospace has chosen to purchase products and subsystems at a value of approx. 3.8 MSEK from GomSpace for their space tugs. The products and subsystems will be used as part of the space tug control system.

EPIC Aerospace ( ) is a pioneer and leader in space tugs and in orbit transfer vehicles. Their aim is to provide space tugs for launch (enclosures bringing satellites into space while mounted to a rocket), which are able not only to be used for satellite launch services, but also to provide in-orbit transfer of satellites from one orbit to another. This includes the ability to capture a satellite in space and transport them to a different orbit, and potentially back again.

Carsten Drachmann, GomSpace CEO comments: "We have been working with EPIC Aerospace for a while and I am delighted that they have chosen to use GomSpace technology for their very advanced missions enabling a much higher degree of flexibility for how we use space in the future", and continues, "I am also very pleased that this is the first of many contracts that I expect will come from our strategic foin the Americas".



For more information, please contact:

Carsten Drachmann (CEO)

Tel: +45 40 63 40 36

E-mail: [email protected]



About GomSpace Group AB

The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on .

Miscellane

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on September 8, 2023.

The following files are available for download: