Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program


Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 31 August 2023 to 6 September 2023

On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 31 August 2023 to 6 September 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 45 023 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 31 August 2023 to 6 September 2023:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
31 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 3 272 43.69 43.84 43.24 142 954
MTF CBOE 1 337 43.70 43.86 43.22 58 427
MTF Turquoise 330 43.65 43.68 43.36 14 405
MTF Aquis 422 43.69 43.80 43.24 18 437
1 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 735 43.96 44.08 43.70 252 111
MTF CBOE 821 43.85 43.98 43.70 36 001
MTF Turquoise 313 43.90 43.98 43.74 13 741
MTF Aquis 574 43.94 43.98 43.68 25 222
4 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 006 43.84 44.56 43.50 394 823
MTF CBOE 3 146 43.84 44.48 43.40 137 921
MTF Turquoise 766 43.84 44.48 43.50 33 581
MTF Aquis 998 43.84 44.56 43.54 43 752
5 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 040 43.70 43.80 43.40 351 348
MTF CBOE 3 550 43.67 43.80 43.40 155 029
MTF Turquoise 758 43.70 43.80 43.40 33 125
MTF Aquis 975 43.71 43.76 43.46 42 617
6 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 3 202 43.44 43.64 43.34 139 095
MTF CBOE 1 130 43.45 43.70 43.34 49 099
MTF Turquoise 286 43.42 43.56 43.34 12 418
MTF Aquis 362 43.46 43.66 43.36 15 733
Total 45 023 43.75 44.56 43.22 1 969 839

On 6 September 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 813 393 own shares, or 5.03% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

