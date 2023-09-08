Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 31 August 2023 to 6 September 2023

On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 31 August 2023 to 6 September 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 45 023 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 31 August 2023 to 6 September 2023: