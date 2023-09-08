(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED RELEASE KLÉPIERRE RELEASES

ITS FIRST-HALF 2023 FINANCIAL REPORT Paris – September 8, 2023 Klépierre announced the public release and the filing of its first-half 2023 financial report with the Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”) on September 8 2023. It may be read and downloaded from the Klépierre website, www .klepierre , under the“Finance” section.

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls,bining property development and asset management skills. Thepany's portfolio is valued at €19.4 billion at June 30, 2023, andprises large shopping centers in more than 10untries inntinental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds antrolling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's“A-list”. These distinctions underre the Group'smitment to a proactive tainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website:

