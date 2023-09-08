Klépierre Releases Its First-Half 2023 Financial Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED RELEASE
KLÉPIERRE RELEASES
ITS FIRST-HALF 2023 FINANCIAL REPORT
Paris – September 8, 2023
Klépierre announced the public release and the filing of its first-half 2023 financial report with the Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”) on September 8 2023. It may be read and downloaded from the Klépierre website, www .klepierre , under the“Finance” section.
| INVESTOR RELATIONSNTACTS
| MEDIANTACTS
| Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and Financialmunication
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 -
Hugo Martins, IR Manager
+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 -
Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Officer
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 -
| Helenelmon, Group Head ofmunications
+33 (0)6 43 41 97 18 -
Wandrille Clermontel, Taddeo
+33 (0)6 33 05 48 50 –
ABOUT KLÉPIERRE
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls,bining property development and asset management skills. Thepany's portfolio is valued at €19.4 billion at June 30, 2023, andprises large shopping centers in more than 10untries inntinental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds antrolling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's“A-list”. These distinctions underre the Group'smitment to a proactive tainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website:
Attachment
PR_KLEPIERRE_FIRST-HALF 2023 FINANCIAL REPORT RELEASE
Attachments PR_KLEPIERRE_FIRST-HALF 2023 FINANCIAL REPORT RELEASE...
MENAFN08092023004107003653ID1107031792
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.