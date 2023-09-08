Dietary Fibers Market Analysis: Is Projected To Attain A Valuation Of $21,672.9 Million By The Year 2030

Dietary Fibers Market

Rise in awareness of health benefits of dietary fibers, combined with growth in urban population is expected to provide a significant growth opportunity.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Dietary Fibers are the portion of plant food that includes non-starch polysaccharides such as inulin, pectin, beta-glucan, lignin, cellulose, and hemicellulose. It cannot be digested by human digestive system. Cereals, grains, vegetables, fruits, and legumes are rich source of dietary fiber. Dietary fiber helps in smooth bowel movement. There are numerhealth benefits associated with consumption of dietary fibers that plays as an important factor in driving the global dietary fibers market growth. Dietary fibers help to prevent certain diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), heart disease, type 2 diabetes, bowel cancer, high cholesterol levels, high blood sugar levels, and obesity.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report:

The global dietary fibers market size is expected to reach $21,672.9 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading Key Players:

The prominent dietary fibers industry players include Cargill, DuPont, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Inc., Tate & Lyle, Farbest Brands, J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH +KG, Taiyo International, AGT Food and Ingredients, and Batory Foods. Key players are investing in the research and development of the dietary fibers and exploring the potential uses and application of the dietary fibers.

Growth in use of dietary fibers in variindustries such as foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and cosmetics exponentially propels growth of the dietary fibers market across the globe. Disease preventing properties of dietary fibers is paving way for its increasing use in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. Dietary fibers are also used in animal feed, especially for poultry and pigs as it is beneficial for digestive tract of animals. Therefore, potential uses of dietary fibers is expected to boost utilization of dietary fibers in different industries, which propels growth of the dietary fibers market across the globe.

Buy Full Report:

As per the dietary fibers market trends, based on raw material, cereals & grains is the dominating segment that garnered 46.5% of the dietary fibers market share in 2020. The legumes segment is anticipated to be the fastest- growing, owing to its increased production and usage for making dietary fibers.

According to the dietary fibers market analysis, the global dietary fibers market is segmented based on raw material, product, application, and region. On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, legumes, and nuts & seeds. On the basis of product, it is segmented into soluble dietary fibers and insoluble dietary fibers. By application, it is segregated into foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Finland, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Region wise, North America was the largest market, owing to increased awareness among consumers, high disposable income, increased demand for functional food, and desire for healthy and active lifestyle among the population.

Enquire Before Purchasing This Report:

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Plant based Diet Market -

MicroalMarket -

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market -

Millet Snacks Market -

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with varicompanies and this helpsin digging out market data that helpsgenerate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published byis extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn