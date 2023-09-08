Frozen Seafood Market To Be Worth Us$ 48 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The market for frozen seafood is expected to grow from a projected value of US$ 28 billion in 2023 to US$ 48 billion by the end of 2033, with a CAGR of 5.5%.
Top frozen food manufacturing businesses now have varioptions to spend more in the manufacture of prepared frozen fish due to the high demand for convenient food products around the world, which is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2033.By restricting microbial development, frozen fish goods are preserved in storage or kept at a freezing temperature to extend their shelf life. In areas remote from aquatic bodies, there is a considerable demand for frozen seafood.
Key Takeaways from Market Study:
The U.S. is estimated to account for 82.6% share of the North American market in 2021, supported by rising preference for processed food with high nutritional content. Japan is estimated to account for more than 35% share of the East Asian market, supported by increase in new players and advanced technology in the market. Germany is a high potential market in Europe, accounting for 23.8% value share, supported by popularity of the seafood-based protein trend. Crustaceans hold nearly 34.4% market share, on the back of their health benefits and taste. Business to business (manufacturers and distributors) reflect around 46.7% of the market share, owing to high demand from the foodservice and processed food industry.
Competitive Landscape:
Top frozen seafood manufacturers are always coming up with new ideas to match the continuously changing tastes and preferences of consumers. To entice lots of customers, they are introducing products with improved flavors and health advantages.
For instance :
In 2021, a new biodegradable packaging option was created by Dutch frozen food provider J.P. Verwijs for its range of fish and other seafood products. The packaging is environment-friendly and uses less plastic.
Key Segments of Frozen Seafood Industry Research:
· By Nature :
· By Form :
· By Product :
Frozen Fish Frozen Molluscs Frozen Crustaceans
· By End Use :
Food Processing Food Service Retail/Household
· By Distribution Channel :
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Retail Stores
· By Region :
North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa
Market Drivers: Consumer Demand for Convenience: The fast-paced lifestyles of consumers in many parts of the world have driven the demand for convenient food options. Frozen seafood offers a quick and easy solution, as it eliminates the need for time-consuming food preparation and extends the shelf life of products. Nutritional Value Preservation: Freezing seafood immediately after harvest preserves its nutritional value and taste. Consumers can enjoy seafood year-round, even when it's out of season, without compromising on taste or health benefits. Globalization of Supply Chains: Advances in logistics and transportation have made it possible for consumers to access a wider variety of seafood from different parts of the world. This globalization of supply chains has expanded the frozen seafood market and introduced consumers to new and exotic seafood options. Sustainability: Concerns about overfishing and the environmental impact of fishing practices have led to increased scrutiny of seafood sourcing. The frozen seafood market has responded by implementing sustainable fishing and aquaculture practices, such as certification programs like the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC).
Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Frozen Seafood include:
What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Frozen Seafood growth? What are the main challenges faced by players in the Frozen Seafood Demand? With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Frozen Seafood landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Frozen Seafood size?
