22-Karat Collector Coins Exclusively Available At Tanishq Showrooms Across Uae

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

Tanishq announced today that it has been entrusted with the honour of creating a limited-edition gold coin to commemorate legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle's 90th birthday and the life of a living legend.

The 22-karat collector coins, available in 8, 10 and 15 grams, will be exclusively available at Tanishq showrooms across the UAE.

Each will feature an image of the quintessential Voice of Bollywood and the words 'Asha Bhosle, 90th Birthday', with the Tanishq stamp of authenticity on the other side.

The singer returns to the Dubai stage on September 8th, her 90th birthday, with ASHA@90: Live in Concert, a musical extravaganza promising an unparalleled celebration of music at the Coca-Cola Arena.



The concert will traverse Asha Bhosle's eight-decade musical journey, featuring Sudesh Bhosle and others, with timeless Bollywood classics, soulful songs, and melodies that have etched her legacy. The event promises an enchanting tribute to her priceless contributions to Indian and global music.

“Creating a souvenir for an Indian legend like Asha Bhosle is a matter of great pride for Tanishq. As India's most trusted brand it is truly an honour and privilege for the whole team.

With these coins we have tried to capture Asha Bhosle's indomitable spirit and zest for life. They're a wonderful collectors' item that commemorates her legacy and landmark 90th birthday celebrations,” said Aditya Singh, Head of Jewellery, Tanishq International Business, Titan Company Limited.

The limited-edition coins can be pre-booked in-store from 7th of September and will go on sale on 10th of September.



