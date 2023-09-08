Relatively Hot Weather Expected Over Weekend, Tangible Drop In Temperatures On Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 8 (Petra) -- An uptick in temperatures, with relatively hot conditions dominating high mountainareas and other regions across the country is expected to prevail on Friday, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said.
The northwestern winds on Friday will maintain their moderate pace, the JMD added in its daily report.
Saturday's weather outlook remains consistent, with slight drop in temperatures expected in most areas, and relatively hot in mountainregions. Winds will initiate from the southwest, transitioning to a northwesterly direction in the afternoon, at times gaining in intensity.
However, a welcome respite from the heat is on the horizon as we head into Sunday. A noticeable drop in temperatures is anticipated, registering slightly below the usual seasonal averages. Conditions will transition to moderately warm in mountainareas and plains, and relatively hot in low-lying regions such as the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
Today's peak temperatures will be between 37 and 35 degrees Celsin Amman and varihighlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 27C or even 21C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have scorching weather, with highs of 45C and lows of 30C.
