Welcome To Skistar's Capital Markets Day 2023

The speakers will include Stefan Sjöstrand (CEO), Martin Almgren (CFO), Niclas Sjögren Berg (COO), Mathias Lindström (Commercial Director) and Lars-Göran Dahl (Property Director).

Registration starts at 13.45 CET and the event will start at 14.00 CET and is expected to end at 17.00 CET latest. After the presentations, there will be an opportunity to mingle. The event will be live streamed for those who can't attend in person, and you will be able to ask written questions.

To participate at the physical event, please register via the following link: . The number of seats is limited.

Date: Thursday 12 October 2023

Time: Registration from 13.45 CET and the presentations start at 14.00 CET

Venue: Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15, Stockholm

Link to live stream:

Material related to the Capital Markets Day will be available on the website ( ).

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60,

Martin Almgren, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60,