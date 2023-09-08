Infant Nutritional Premixes Market Is Forecasted To Expand At A Cagr Of 6.1% Through 2033. X Herald

market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Infant Nutritional Premix market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of variend-use segments

Fact.MR has concluded that, in 2023, the global infant nutritional premix market stands at US$ 242.6 million and is predicted to reach US$ 438.6 million by 2033. From 2023 to 2033, worldwide sales of infant nutritional premixes are projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% .

Country-wise Insights

Will the United States Retain its Dominance in the Infant Nutritional Premix Space?

“Substantial Increase in Infant Care Spending in the Country”

Demand for infant nutritional premixes in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 123.7 million by 2033

High consumption rate of infant nutritional products and the presence of top infant nutritional premix producers are supporting market expansion. In recent years, infant care spending in the United States has increased substantially. The existence of a well-established infant formula sector and the rising popularity of ready-to-eat food items are the key factors fueling market expansion.

Key Companies Profiled



Glanbia PLC

BASF SE

Lycored Limited

Watson Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences

Koninklijke DSM N.V

SternVitamin GmbH & Co. AG

Fenchem Biotek Limited

Hexagon Nutrition Pvt. Ltd.

Farbest Brands

Prinova Group LLC Barentz International B.V

Competitive Landscape

Major suppliers of infant nutritional premixes are focusing on diversifying their product lines. They are progressively concentrating on new developments, quality control, product standards, and supply chain management to broaden their client reach.

Leading companies are putting their efforts into creating goods that are suited to the unique requirements and preferences of consumers. Major players in the market are expanding their investments in research and development initiatives to provide high-quality newborn nutritional premixes.

For instance :

In 2021, DSM opened a new manufacturing plant in Poland that specializes in infant nutrition premix to increase its production capacity and lessen the company's impact on the environment.

Key Segments of Infant Nutritional Premix Industry Research



By Form :



Powder

Liquid

By Ingredient :



Vitamins



Minerals



Nucleotides



Amino Acids

Others

By Function :



Bone Health



Immunity



Digestion



Vision Health



Brain Health & Memory

Others

By Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

