False Eyelashes Market Is Estimated To Grow At A Cagr Of Around 7% By 2031 X Herald

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global False Eyelashes market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the False Eyelashes market.

Key findings of the False Eyelashes market study:



Regional breakdown of the False Eyelashes market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by False Eyelashes vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the False Eyelashes market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across variregions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global False Eyelashes market.

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR has profiled the following key false eyelash manufacturers in its report:



Ardell International, Inc (US)

KISS Products, Inc. (the US)

MAC Cosmetics (the US)

Huda Beauty FZ-LLC (UAE)

PAC Cosmetics (India)

L'Oréal S.A. (France)

Esqido (Canada)

House of Lashes (US)

Lilly Lashes (US)

Velour (US)

Parfums de Coeur, Ltd. (US)

Miss Claire Cosmetics (Poland)

Kosé Corporation (Japan)

Beauty Box LLP (India) Provoc (Lebanon)

Majority of companies discussed in the report have focused on product launches and expanding their manufacturing units in developing regions. Strategies include innovation, collaborations with key players, partnerships, strategic alliances, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks. Some of the key developments are:



In September 2020, Jenna Lyons a well-known style icon introduced a brand named“Loveseen”. The brand offers a range of false eyelashes with unique design in different length, colors and shapes.

In the year 2019, the partnership of Kahlana Barfield Brown and Huda beauty create a false eyelash brand named“Kahlana #21”. Innovative and attractive designs gain consumer attention. Company named Ardell introduced magnetic eyelashes in the year 2018 in the U.S. market. Launched five different varieties three full strips and two accents available for US$13.99 as announced by the company.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing false eyelashes have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Key Market Segments Covered



By Product



Regular



Coloured



Individual



Decorative



Accent

Others

By Raw Material



Human Hair



Synthetic Hair



Fur



Feathers



Metal

Others

By Sales Channel



Supermarkets



Hypermarkets



Health and Beauty Retailers



e-Commerce

Others

By Technology



Handmade



Semi-Handmade

Machine-made

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia



Oceania MEA

Queries addressed in the False Eyelashes market report:



Why are the False Eyelashes market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global False Eyelashes market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the False Eyelashes market? What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global False Eyelashes market?

