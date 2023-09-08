Adb Explores Opportunities To Deploy Renewables In Kazakhstan Faster - Country Director (Interview)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Given the
energy-intensive nature of Kazakhstan's economy and its dependence
on fossil fuels, Asian Development Bank (ADB) will pay particular
attention to supporting the Government's strategy on achieving
carbon neutrality by 2060, while ensuring the development and that
energy needs are met, Nariman Mannapbekov, ADB Country Director for
Kazakhstan, told Trend in an exclusive interview.
He said this in regard to the specific measures or
projects that will be implemented by ADB to ensure a more
sustainable economy in Kazakhstan as part of a new 5-year country
partnership strategy (CPS) recently adopted by ADB for
Kazakhstan.
According to Mannapbekov, ADB will support reforming
the country's energy sector in electricity and heating through both
knowledge, advisory, and non-sovereign investments.
"We have already approved financing for a major
coal-to-gas transition project in Almaty city and helped prepare a
draft national legislation on the modernization of heating in the
Almaty district," he said.
Furthermore, he noted that active transaction advisory
services for private and public-private partnership (PPP)
investments will help to scale up the use of renewable energy
sources, which accounted for only 3 percent of the total installed
generation capacity in 2020.
According to the country director, ADB will continue
supporting Kazakhstan in developing solar, wind, biomass,
hydropower projects and other renewables as feasible as well as
energy storage.
"To accelerate the decommissioning of coal-fired
electricity and heat generation, which contributes more than 80
percent of the country's total greenhouse gas emissions, ADB has
begun exploring opportunities to accelerate the retirement of coal
and other fossil fuel plants in Kazakhstan and replace or repurpose
them with clean energy under the bank's Energy Transition Mechanism
(ETM) program," Mannapbekov added.
Speaking further, the official noted that, at the same
time, ADB opts for several destinations to promote inclusive growth
in Kazakhstan.
"To reduce spatial inequalities, promote transport and trade,
provide access to markets for the private sector, and improve
access to basic services, ADB will foon addressing the gaps in
its transport infrastructure network by improving (including
climate-proofing) major road and railway transport corridors,
including transborder trade routes," he said.
To further support the well-being of citizens, the ADB plans to
assist in enhancing access to municipal services, healthcare, and
education through a combination of sovereign and public-private
partnership (PPP) solutions.
As the country director noted, a comprehensive regional
inequality study, backed by the ADB, has shed light on the social,
economic, and productivity disparities between different regions in
Kazakhstan. These disparities pose a risk to the hard-earned
development achievements of previdecades.
"Some regions in the country are at risk of economic stagnation
by falling into a "development trap," Mannapbekov added.
Commenting on the newly adopted 5-year country partnership
strategy (CPS) for Kazakhstan, the ADB official noted that the CPS
is also aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
"In the last Sustainable Development Report,
Kazakhstan ranked 59-th out of 165 countries globally," Mannapbekov
said.
In terms of SDGs that ADB will pay specific attention
to Kazakhstan, the country director noted that ADB will support an
increase of alternative and renewable energy generation as a share
of total energy production, which corresponds to SDG 7 on
affordable and clean energy.
"SDG 10 emphasizes lowering inequality within and
among countries, which corresponds to the goal of reducing social
imbalances among the country's regions. An emphasis on strong
institutions (SDG 16) will be supported by ADB's goal to increase
accountability, efficiency, and functionality of the state
apparatus," he added.