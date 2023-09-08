Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by 69 cents and amounted $95.51 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $77.73 per barrel, up by 48 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by 49 cents compared to the previprice and made up $91.99 per barrel on September 7.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on September 8.