Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The price of
Azeri LT CIF Augusta increased by 68 cents and amounted to $96.43
per barrel on September 7, Trend reports, referring to the source from the
country's oil and gas market.
The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by 69 cents and amounted
$95.51 per barrel.
Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea
port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk
pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled
$77.73 per barrel, up by 48 cents as compared to the previous
price.
Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in
the North Sea, rose by 49 cents compared to the previprice and
made up $91.99 per barrel on September 7.
The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on September 8.
