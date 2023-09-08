Azerbaijani Reservists Conclude Their Training Session (Photo/Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. According to the
training plan for 2023, the training session held in one of the
military units with the participation of a group of reservists
ended, Trend reports.
During the training session, combat training exercises were held
with the reservists, they were taught the tactical and technical
features of weapons and equipment, as well as the rules of proper
use.
Also, reservists' moral and psychological state was checked, and
enlightening conversations in the spirit of loyalty to national and
moral values, statehood and patriotism were held.
After the training session, the reservists were sent to their
places of residence accompanied by the representatives of the
relevant state agency.
