War Update: 39 Clashes In Past Day As Ukraine's Counteroffensive Grinds On

This is stated in a morning summary by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports Ukrinform.

"During the past day, Ukraine's Air Force conducted 10 strikes on enemy manpower and equipment clusters and anti-aircraft missile systems. Missile and artillery forces hit a Russian munitions depot, six artillery systems, two control points, and two anti-aircraft missile systems," the military emphasized.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, engaging the enemy and liberating the occupied territories step by step, seeing success in the area south of Robotyne.

At the same time, the operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains complicated.

On the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy conducted airstrikes in the areas of Popivka and Salne of Chernihiv region, Sumy, Hrabovske and Starykove of Sumy region, and Hranove of Kharkiv region. More than 25 settlements were hit by artillery and mortars, including Turia and Bleshnia of Chernihiv region, Kozache, Uhroidy, and Hrabovske of Sumy region, and Udy, Veterynarne, Vovchansk, Budarky, Hatyshche, and Ohirtseve of Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the Synkivka area. More than 15 settlements, including Krasne Pershe, Kamianka, Fiholivka, Dvorichna, Kucherivka, and Tabaivka of Kharkiv region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

In the Lyman direction, Ukraine's defenders repelled enemy attacks in the Novoyehorivka area of Luhansk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, west of Dibrova and Spirne, Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region and Verkhniokamianske, Vesele, Spirne, Rozdolivka, and Yampolivka of Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces repelled enemy assault attempts in the areas of Orihovo-Vasylivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of Donetsk region. The enemy launched an airstrike near Maiorsk, Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, New York, and Severne in Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

In their turn, as a result of the assault efforts, the Defense Forces have partial success south of Bakhmut, dislodging the enemy from their positions and securing the said areas.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy attacked in the Keramik and Avdiivka districts of Donetsk region with no success. An airstrike hit the area near Avdiivka. More than 10 settlements, including Novokalynove, Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region, were affected by artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Marinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Marinka and Novomykhailivka districts of Donetsk region. During the past day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 10 enemy assaults in the area. The Russians launched an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka area. About 15 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Antonivka of Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults in the area south of Prechystivka. The enemy launched an air strike near Urozhaine. About 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Zolota Nyva, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, and Omelnyk of Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, including Olhivske, Huliaipole, Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Pyatykhatky, Robotyne, and Kamianske of Zaporizhzhia region, came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

In the direction of Kherson, the enemy launched an airstrike near Kozatske. Antonivka, Kherson, Veletenske, and Tomyna Balka of Kherson region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, from February 24, 2022 to September 7, 2023, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 266,900 Russian invaders.