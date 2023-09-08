(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) --
1958 -- Egyptian President Jamal Abdulnasser inaugurated Kuwait House at the Cairo suburb of Duqqi with attendance of head of the department of Ma'aref (knowledge) Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The house was to accommodate Kuwaiti students.
2000 -- State of Kuwait signed, at UN headquarters, the statute of the International Criminal Court out of conviction that the ICC would contribute to international peace and security as well as prosecuting crimes against humanity.
2000 -- Kuwait National Team won the 7th Asian junior handball championship for the first time in its history after beating Qatar 25-22 in the final game that was held in Mashhad, Iran.
2010 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to form council of governors of the Capital Market Authority (CMA), in addition to regulating the stock exchange market to guarantee more transparency and protection of traders.
2010 -- State of Kuwait and Japan signed, in Tokyo, an agreement regarding the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The agreement stipulated exchange of expertise and development of human resources.
2010 -- Ministry of Health signed a five-year agreement with Toronto Hospital to develop health care for cancer patients at Hussain Makki Jumaa for Specialized Surgeries.
2010 -- Abdulaziz Al-Fulaij, a former Minister and MP, passed away at age of 83. The deceased was named Minister of Health in 1965 and elected as parliament member in 1967.
2016 -- Kuwaiti poet Dr. Khalifa Al-Wuqayyan won Al-Quds Literary Award from the Arab Writers' Union.
2022 -- Kuwaiti Dr. Khalthoum Awadh became chairperson of the board of the Arab union for specialized women after winning eight out of 13 votes. (end)
