Of nine major industrial economies – the Group of Seven (the US, Canada, Japan, Germany, the UK, France and Canada), pRussia and China – the UK would be the only one to suffer real economic decline: a contraction in its 2023 GDP (its total annual, national output of goods and services). So dubia distinction for the UK followed the long political night of rule by the Conservative Party.

That night's darker moments included austerity after the severe 2008-09 global capitalist crash, scapegoating Europe for the UK's economic troubles, Brexit taking place during the peak of that scapegoating, enjoyment of Covid cocktail parties by former prime minister Boris Johnson's government that it prohibited for the British public, and endless, transparent, and cringeworthy lying to the public when caught and exposed.

But the BBC's report on the new IMF data was shocking about far more than the poor performance of the UK economy.

For the rest of 2023, the IMF says China's GDP will grow more than 5%, or more than twice Japan's GDP growth rate. All other G7 countries will grow their GDPs more slowly than Japan. China's growth rate will be more than triple that of thein 2023.

Finally, the IMF's projected GDP growth for 2024 shows both Russia and China growing much faster than any G7 country.

These comparative forecasts comprise a reality check that clashes with most politicians' statements, mass-media accounts, and propaganda barrages (worsened by the Ukraine war) emerging from the G7's old capitalist establishment. The BBC report was tboth rare and arresting.

For 30 years, skepticism and disparagements confronted China's claims about its economic growth. When these attempts to debunk Beijing's claims were subsequently proved wrong by the country's stunning record of superior economic growth, the intensity of these efforts nonetheless mounted.

Disbelief in China's economic achievements grew even as in-person visits to China confirmed high rates of industrialization, internal migration and urbanization, and fast-rising mass consumption levels.