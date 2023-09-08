Publication Of A Transparency Notification Regulated Information

Publication of a transparency notific ation – Regulated information

(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings)

Mortsel, Belgium – September 8 , 2023 – 7.45 a.m. CET

According to Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB) discloses the following declaration:

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP declared on September 6, 2023, that as per August 31, 2023, it holds a stake in Agfa-Gevaert of 4,633,387 shares or 2.99% (denominator is 154,820,528), tcrossing the 3% threshold downwards.

Full chain of controlled undertakings

Dimensional Holding Inc. (in its capacity as general partner of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP) is the ultimate controller but Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (and its subsidiaries) are the discretionary investment managers who exercise the voting rights associated with the shares held in the funds and segregated accounts (collectively, the“Accounts”) they manage. Pursuant to voting agreements, David Booth and Rex Sinquefield, both shareholders of Dimensional Holdings Inc., have the power to appoint the majority of the directors of the entity. None of the persons subject to the notification requirements are the beneficial owners of the shares, which are owned by the“Accounts”.

Additional information

Please note that Dimensional Fund Advisors LP also have investment management discretion over an additional 27,960 shares where the voting rights are not controlled by Dimensional or its subsidiary undertakings.

Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, should be sent to .

About Agfa- Gevaert

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds three divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT and Digital Print & Chemicals. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2022, the Group (including the Offset Solutions division) realized a turnover of 1,857 million Euro.

Contact:

Viviane Dic

Director Corporate Communications

tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail:

Attachment

Press release in pdf