[Citibank] - Flexible Rewards Credit Cards Offered by Citibank

(MENAFN- EmailWire) DUBAI, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Citi Rewards Credit Card lets its owner accrue points on eligible purchases, which they can redeem to avail of benefits like vouchers, cash rebates, complimentary movie tickets, dining discounts with specified partners, and many other exciting rewards. If used responsibly, Rewards Credit Cards by Citi can help cardholders obtain reward points on everything from travel bookings to shopping bills. Here are some exclusive features of Citi Rewards Credit Cards:

• Pay with Points allows cardholders to redeem their accrued reward points to offset eligible transactions made on their card.

• Easy Installment Plan to convert credit card statements and big amount purchases into small monthly payments.

• Instant cash loans in times of emergency.

• Citi PayAll is a feature that allows customers to use their cards on substantial payments such as rent, school fees, travel expenses or utilities enabling customers to earn reward points on these expenses, which can be redeemed for cash rebates, shopping vouchers or merchandise.



Types and Features of Rewards Credit Cards Offered by Citi in UAE



Listed below are some of the Rewards Credit Cards offered by Citi in UAE:

1. Citi Prestige Credit Card:

• Cardholders can earn ThankYou Points on both AED and non-AED spends.

• Cardholders can have unlimited access to playing golf on weekdays and one complimentary round of golf on weekends every month at some of the finest golf courses in UAE.

• Cardholders can enjoy complimentary access to more than 1000 airport lounges globally.

• Cardholders can redeem reward points to avail of cash rebates, select merchandise, and travel rewards like discounts on flights and hotel bookings with preferred partners.

• Cardholders can enjoy a complimentary 4th-night stay during their staycations globally.



2. Citi Premier Credit Card:

• Cardholders can earn ThankYou Points on all eligible AED and non-AED spends. Cardholders can redeem reward points to avail of cash rebates, select merchandise, and travel rewards like discounts on flights and hotel bookings with preferred partners. Cardholders are entitled to 50 VoucherSkout credits, which can be availed to get a 50% discount on food delivery and dine-in bills.

• Cardholders can enjoy a 1st-year annual fee waiver.

• Cardholders can get a flat 30% off for four movie tickets at VOX Cinemas monthly.



3. Citi Rewards Credit Card:

• Cardholders can earn ThankYou Points on their local and non-AED spends.

• Cardholders will have complimentary access to more than 1000 airport lounges worldwide.

• Cardholders need not pay the annual fee in the 1st year, and from the 2nd year onwards, there can be a waiver of the annual fee upon crossing the minimum spend threshold of AED 9,000 (conditions apply).

• Cardholders get 50 VoucherSkout credits which can be used to get a 50% discount on food delivery and dine-in bills.

• Cardholders can get a flat 30% off for two movie tickets at VOX Cinemas monthly.



Conclusion



To conclude, all three Rewards Credit Cards by Citi have something exciting to offer to their users and can help cardholders get something back on every eligible spend, making everyday purchases more rewarding. However, customers should use their cards responsibly and remember to pay their dues on time. Interested customers can apply for a credit card online today by checking out the extensive suite of Rewards Credit Cards by Citi.







