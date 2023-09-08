[Citibank] – Various Mutual Funds Investment Options Provided by Citibank in UAE

(MENAFN- EmailWire) DUBAI, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Novice or seasoned investors looking to create a diversified portfolio to potentially grow their wealth without actively managing it can explore Mutual Funds. Mutual Funds are investment vehicles that include a portfolio of equities, bonds, commodities, money market instruments, other securities, or a mix of securities that Fund Managers of Asset Management Companies (AMCs) professionally manage. A Fund Manager pools capital from investors and invests it in several asset classes based on various parameters including investment themes, geographies, or industry sectors. Citi offers a wide range of Mutual Fund investment options in UAE that investors can explore to meet their financial objectives based on their diverse risk and return profiles.

Investors can choose to invest a lumpsum in Mutual Funds or through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). In a lumpsum Mutual Fund investment, investors need to invest once, and the amount stays invested in the chosen fund for the desired investment period. A SIP allows investors to invest through smaller fixed instalments at regular intervals. With a SIP, investors don't need to have a large amount of money to invest, nor do they need to time the market. With Citi Online, investors can invest in the Mutual Funds of their choice at competitive rates.



Types of Mutual Funds



Mutual Funds can be classified into multiple categories based on the underlying securities, the investment objective, the risk profile, and the type of return. Below are some of the different types of Mutual Funds that investors can explore:

1. Equity Funds:

These types of Mutual Funds Fund primarily invest in stocks. There are several types of Equity Mutual Funds, some of them may be based on the size of the companies (small, mid, multi, or large cap), while others may be based on their investment approaches (growth or income oriented). The risk profile of Equity Mutual Funds may be higher as they invest in securities which may experience elevated levels of volatility compared to other securities such as bonds.

2. Bond Funds:

These types of Mutual Funds, also known as Fixed-income Funds, are comparatively less risky than equity funds. Bond Mutual Funds invest in government, municipal, corporate, and convertible bonds, thereby helping generate income for investors while being less risky.

3. Balanced Funds:

These types of Mutual Funds are also known as Hybrid Mutual Funds and consist of two components (debt component and stock or equity component) in a single portfolio with a specific ratio for each. Such Mutual Funds help diversify the investment portfolio of investors and minimize their portfolio risk.

4. Money Market Funds:

These types of Mutual Funds invest in cash, cash equivalent securities, or debt-based, high-credit-rating securities with short-term maturity. Such Mutual Funds are usually considered to be low-risk investments as they offer high liquidity to investors with a lower level of risk.

Conclusion

Citi’s wealth management services offer numerous investment options in UAE to its customers. Investing in Mutual Funds through Citi is a hassle-free process. With Citi Online, customers can enjoy a paperless process and transact in Mutual Funds from the comfort of their homes.







