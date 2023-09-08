Record And Payment Dates For Uponor Corporation's Second Dividend Instalment For The Financial Year 2022

Record and payment dates for Uponor Corporation's second dividend instalment for the financial year 202 2

In the Annual General Meeting of Uponor Corporation held on 17 March 2023, it was resolved that a dividend of €0.69 per share be distributed for the financial year 2022 in two instalments. The first instalment of €0.34 per share was paid in March 2023. It was resolved in the Annual General Meeting that the second instalment will be paid in September and Uponor Corporation's Board of Directors will decide on the payment date in its meeting in September.

The Board of Directors have decided that the dividend record date for the second instalment will be 13 September 2023 and the second instalment of €0.35 per share will be paid out on 20 September 2023.

Uponor Corporation

Franciska Janzon

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 20 129 2821