Cylinder Deactivation System Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, And Revenue Projections By 2030

Cylinder Deactivation System Market by Components, by Valve Actuation : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Cylinder deactivation is a method to precisely shut the cylinder valves when the car is cruising. Cylinder valves are solenoid operated and prevent air & fuel to enter the engine cylinder when they detect the car is cruising. Thus, combustion takes place only in half of the engine and much less fuel is utilized, which increase the fuel economy and decrease CO2 emissions when the full power of the engine is not required. In addition, cylinder deactivation reduces fuel combustion and emission. Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) utilizes varitechniques to deactivate the cylinder according to the engine type. Therefore, the engine does not run at its peak performance level when power requirements from the engine are low. This is expected to drive the growth of the cylinder deactivation system market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Revival of the flow of goods in the market is expected to be a major challenge for the entire industry. Due to slow restarting of operation, plants and suppliers may have to wait for a long time to revive the demand.

Shutdown of Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) assembly plants had a pronounced ripple effect on the rest of the industry, with thousands of suppliers and sub-suppliers being directly impacted.

The global vehicle engine and engine parts manufacturing market is in an extremely critical period of change, which is estimated to restrict the growth of market in the coming time.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Demand for good fuel economy and implementation of stringent emission norms drive the cylinder deactivation system market. However, excessive oil consumption in vehicles and systems prone to vibration/mechanical noise hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, diesel engine cylinder deactivation and new mobility solutions that demand fast & highly automated transport have the potential to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Demand for good fuel economy

Fuel consumption has increased tremendously in the past decade across many developing and developed economies. An overwhelming majority of buses, trucks, cars, motorcycles, and every other type of vehicles has gained a boost in their daily operations. This has led to the consumption of more fuel, thereby creating demand for cylinder deactivation system, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Stringent emission norms

The global cylinder deactivation system market has to face oil price crisis, which has been rising at a significant rate in every country. Governments in several countries are more concerned about the effect on the environment, with the increase in use of vehicles. Therefore, they have introduced many stringent rules over manufacturers while some developing countries have strictly asked their manufacturers to upgrade engine norms. This is estimated to fuel the growth of the cylinder deactivation system market over the forecast period.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the cylinder deactivation system market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the cylinder deactivation system market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the cylinder deactivation system market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions answered in the cylinder deactivation system market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the cylinder deactivation system market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players

Panasonic Corporation., Garmin, LG Corporation, Satechi Baravon, ABEO Company Co. Ltd., Bulls-I Vehicle Drive Recorders, Pittasoft Co. Ltd., DOD-Tech Co. Ltd., Qrontech Co. Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Company

Cylinder Deactivation System Market Report Highlights

By Components

Engine Control Unit

Valve Solenoid

Electronic Throttle Control

By Valve Actuation

Overhead Camshaft Design

Pushrod Design

By Number of Cylinders

4 cylinders

6 cylinders and above

By Fuel

Gasoline

Diesel

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

By Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

