Ukraine Ramping Up Air Defense To Protect Energy Facilities Throughout Winter - Media

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

Crews of Ukrainian air defense systems are hoping for new and better weapons to arrive that should help keep the country from slipping into darkness during the second winter of Russian drone and missile strikes, the article says.

The report notes that nearly half of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure was affected last winter.

However, most of the damage caused last winter has already been repaired, and Kyiv has strengthened its air defenses, including with the recently donated German-made Gepard systems, Reuters says.

According to GUR defense intelligence representative Vadym Skibitskyi, the threat of new strikes remains relevant, given the information about Russia creating its own enterprise for the production of one-way attack drones.

The spokesperson says Russia may resume strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities in late September or early October. At the same time, the enemy will likely employ drones and missiles in combined attacks to complicate the response of Ukrainian air defenses.