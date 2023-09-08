Explosions In Sumy: Local Authorities Say Air Defenses In Action

That's according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration and the Air Force , Ukrinform reports.

At about 05:30 in the morning, mass media reported a number of explosions in Sumy.

At that moment, an air raid alert had already gone off across the region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a fire broke out at the premises of the Federal Customs Service in the capital of Russia, and a microelectronics plant caught ablaze in Bryansk amid a drone attack.