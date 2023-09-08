Enhance Your Smile With Cosmetic Treatments At St Heliers Holistic Dental Clinic

Get the Hollywood smile you've always wanted! Schedule a smile makeover with the cosmetic dentists at Natural Smile Dental St Heliers. The team can resolve varicosmetic issues using tooth extraction, whitening, hygiene therapy, and restorative dentistry techniques.

Equipped with CEREC crowns, LED whitening, and EMS Airflow tools, the St Heliers practice can help you improve the appearance of your smile.

Based on visual examinations and X-rays, Natural Smile Dental St Heliers will develop a customised treatment plan that combines cosmetic and restorative procedures to fix your stained, crooked, chipped, and broken teeth. For severe damage or misalignment, the team can offer you its full-mouth rebuild service to reconstruct your teeth and restore proper function.

“Sometimes dental damage is so extensive, it requires treatment on multiple fronts”, a spokesperson for the practice explains,“Not only will a full mouth rebuild leave you with a whole new, healthy smile, but it can also help address problems with chewing, breathing, and talking.”

Additionally, they offer teeth whitening services including Zoom WhiteSpeed which can get your teeth 8 shades whiter in 45 minutes. After applying a stain-removing gel, the practitioners will use LED light to eradicate discolouration, which is estimated to accelerate the whitening process by 40%.

As a national trainer in CEREC (Chairside Economical Restoration of Esthetic Ceramics) digital dentistry techniques, Dr Dave Richards can offer you same-day crowns. In addition to being faster to fit than traditional crowns, CEREC crowns last longer and can cover discoloured or damaged teeth in a single 90-minute session.

Besides aesthetic reasons, Natural Smile Dental emphasizes the health benefits of correcting issues. Implants, for example, can prevent bone recession that could lead to other oral hygiene conditions. Likewise, preventing the dental erosion caused by nocturnal teeth grinding can promote your jaw health, eliminate pain, and improve your sleep quality.

About Natural Smile Dental St Heliers

Taking a holistic approach to dentistry, the Natural Smile team always chooses minimally invasive solutions when they can, to save as much of the natural teeth as possible. In addition to cosmetic services, the practice offers root canal treatments, wisdom teeth removal, and custom-made mouth guards to protect teeth from damage during contact sports.

The cosmetic dentistry team at Natural Smile Dental St Heliers are trained in using holistic techniques that can improve your smile fast. Call 09 585 0205 to book an appointment!

