Eco-Friendly Plastic Bags Market Industry Analysis-(2023-2028)

The Eco-Friendly Plastic Bags Market was valued at around USD 2.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.23 billion by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.25% from 2023 to 2028

Biodegradable and compostable materials are used to create eco-friendly plastic bags, which are created with the goal of lessening the harm that conventional plastic bags do to the environment. These bags are frequently constructed of substances like maize starch, potato starch, or other biodegradable polymers that degrade spontaneously when exposed to the environment and leave no toxic residues. They are a desirable replacement for conventional plastic bags because they are also made to be inexpensive, reusable, and durable. Eco-friendly plastic bags can help decrease the amount of plastic trash in landfills, waterways, and seas while safeguarding the environment and wildlife.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Several reasons are driving the market for eco-friendly plastic bags. The growing consumer awareness of the damaging effects of conventional plastic bags on the environment is one of the major forces behind this trend. This has increased the need for environmentally friendly, compostable, and biodegradable substitutes. Government initiatives and legislation to decrease plastic waste and promote sustainable behaviors are also becoming more prevalent. Traditional plastic bag bans or taxes have been enacted in many nations, which has fueled demand for eco-friendly substitutes. The demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions has also increased as a result of the expansion of e-commerce and home delivery services. The demand for packaging materials that are ecological, robust, and affordable has increased as customers increasingly turn to online shopping. The development of the industry has also been aided by innovation and technological breakthroughs in the production of eco-friendly plastic bags. The price of eco-friendly bags has decreased due to increased production efficiency, making them an affordable option for both consumers and companies.

To know more, read:

report is segmented as follows:

By Material (starch, cellulose, and polylactic acid (PLA))

By Type (grocery bags, trash bags, and others)

By End-use (retail, food, and beverage, healthcare, and other industries)

By Distribution Channel (online retailers, supermarkets, and other channels)

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle east and Africa



Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market:

The COVID-19 epidemic caused a disruption in the market share of eco-friendly plastic bags. Due to increased hygiene concerns, the pandemic has increased demand for single-use plastics, especially traditional plastic bags. On the other side, the pandemic has also increased awareness of the negative effects that plastic trash has on the environment, prompting some customers and companies to switch to eco-friendly substitutes, such as compostable and biodegradable plastic bags. Overall, it is anticipated that as more nations enact plastic bag bans and consumers continue to call for more environmentally friendly packaging options, the market for eco-friendly plastic bags will expand over time.

Ask for a sample report @ Us:

Market Data Forecast is a firm working in market research, business intelligence, and consulting. We have rich research and consulting experience for varibusiness domains to cater to individual and corporate clients' needs.

Contact Us:

Market Data Forecast

Phone: +1-888-702-9626

Email: