Chetu Foundation Hosts Fifth Annual Tree Plantation Day In India

The Chetu Foundation, the non-profit entity of the global custom software developer, Chetu, recently sponsored its Fifth Annual Tree Plantation Drive at the local D Park near its software development centres in Sector 62 in Noida, India.

This latest tree plantation drive hosted by the Chetu Foundation included the active participation of 50 volunteers, and members of the Chetu Foundation who planted over 300 trees throughout the local park. The trees planted encompassed diverse indigenspecies well-suited to the local climate and ecosystem and helped promote more greenery in the urban space.

"We are thrilled to see the enthusiasm and support from the community for our tree plantation drive," said Manish Tyagi, human resource manager at Chetu. "By planting these trees, we are beautifying our surroundings and contributing to the larger goal of environmental sustainability and ensuring a healthier future for generations to come."

The Chetu Foundation's tree plantation drive extends beyond the act of planting trees. The organization also aims to foster a sense of individual responsibility towards the environment. Educational sessions on proper tree care, the significance of native plants, and the broader implications of deforestation were conducted during the event. These sessions encouraged participants to take an active role in nurturing the newly planted trees and preserving the area's green cover.

The success of this tree plantation drive on the D Park camunderscores the Chetu Foundation's commitment to its environmental conservation and sustainability mission. The organization remains dedicated to creating lasting positive impacts on the environment and community through variinitiatives conducted throughout the year.

To learn more about Chetu and the Chetu Foundation, please visit and chetufoundation.org.

