Rise Of Elves And Kimshymoves Partner For Nft Collaboration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kimshymoves, a dancing couple on TikTok with an impressive following of 1.9 million followers, is set to launch an NFT in the upcoming blockchain game Rise of Elves. The NFT will grant holders exclusive access to content and rewards within the game.
Rise of Elves is a blockchain playing game that is being developed by Mooneen Technology LTD. The game is set in a world of elves, heroes, and other mythical creatures. Players will be able to explore the world, battle monsters, and collect NFTs.
The collaboration between Kimshymoves and Rise of Elves is a great way for fans of both to get involved in the blockchain gaming space. The Kimshymoves NFT is a valuable collectible that will grant holders exclusive access to content and rewards.
The presale for the Kimshymoves NFT is currently underway. The presale price for each NFT is set at 9 ROE. Once the presale is over, the NFTs will be sold at the regular price of 10 ROE each.
The presale is divided into two stages. In the first stage, the goal is to sell 5,000 NFTs. If the sales target is not met in the first stage, the presale will be extended by an additional 30 days. If the sales target is still not met after the extension, the project will be canceled and the funds will be refunded to the buyers.
The second stage of the presale will begin after the sales target for the first stage has been met. In this stage, the goal is to sell an additional 5,000 NFTs. Once the sales target for the second stage has been met, the Kimshymoves in-game hero will be released.
The Kimshymoves NFT is a great way to support the Kimshymoves team and get involved in the Rise of Elves game. The NFT grants holders exclusive access to content and rewards, and it is also a valuable collectible in the future.
If you are interested in participating in the presale, you can do so by visiting the Rise of Elves website.
Here are some of the benefits of owning a Kimshymoves NFT in the future:
Exclusive access to content and rewards within the Rise of Elves game.
The ability to participate in community events and contests.
The ability to trade or sell the NFT on the Marketplace.
If you are a fan of Kimshymoves or the Rise of Elves game, then the Kimshymoves NFT is a great way to show your support and get involved in the blockchain gaming space.
Pre-sale starts now:
Download now Rise of Elves:
For more updates::
Company :-Rise of Elves
User :- Eiy Lopez
Email : Url :-
MENAFN08092023003198003206ID1107031627
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.