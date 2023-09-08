Extended Warranty Market Rising Trends, Demands And Business Outlook 2023-2032

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in awareness about extended warranty and rise in penetration of laptops, tablets, and smartphones have driven the growth of the global extended warranty market. However, declining sales of PCs hamper the market growth. On the other hand, expansion of products and services and untapped potential of emerging economics are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report@

COVID-19 Scenario:

With changing trends and buying behavior, companies are strategically focused on enhancing virtual shopping to provide an integrated physical experience during the pandemic situation.

Consumers are demanding extended warranty claim processes, multiple extended warranty coverage options, and self-service videos via online portals, which in turn had a sheer positive impact on the global extended warranty market.

The Standard Protection Plan Segment Had the Lion's Share in 2021

By coverage, the standard protection plan segment accounted for the major share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the global extended warranty market. This is due to the fact that it mainly covers mechanical & electrical breakdowns and several other coverages, which do not come under the manufacturer's warranty. However, the accidental protection plan segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.6% throughout the forecast period. Implementation of advance technologies and growing awareness about the security measures for ATM machines drive the segment growth.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Extended Warranty Market @

The Automobiles Segment to Lead the Trail By 2031

By application, the automobiles segment generated the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global extended warranty market, owing to surge in sales of extended warranty at the time of purchase of vehicles. The others segment, however, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

North America Held the Major Share in 2021

By region, the market across North America accounted for the major share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global extended warranty market. On the other hand, the global extended warranty market across Asia-Pacific is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.0% throughout the study period. This is owing to emerging economies, high costs of repairs, several offers & benefits, and better customer experience offered under extended warranties in the province.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @

Prominent Market Players

American International Group, Inc.

Asurion

CarShield, LLC.

SquareTrade, Inc.

Edel Assurance

AmTrust Financial

AXA

CARCHEX

Endurance Warranty Services, LLC

Similar Reports:

Liability Insurance Market

Credit Rating Software Market

AI in Banking Market

E-passport Market

Embedded Finance Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn