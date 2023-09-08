Global Digital Brain Health Market Report, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecast To 2028 X Herald

Browse complete“Digital Brain Health Market” report with TOC @





The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The burden of disorders affecting brain health in Asia-Pacific is a major driver of this growth. Healthcare providers can increase patient access to care, improve patient outcomes, and lower costs by embracing digital technologies and solutions more and more. Additionally, the region's market for digital brain health is being driven by an increase in investments, interest among NGOs in mental health, and campaigns to raise awareness of the issue.

Some of the key players profiled in the Digital Brain Health Market include Advanced Oncotherapy PLC, Cerner Corporation, Core Solutions, Inc., Danfysik A/S, Hitachi, Ltd, Holmusk, IBA Worldwide, Qualifacts Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), LiHealth, Medibio, Mevion Medical Systems, Inc, Netsmart Technologies, NXGN Management, Spring Care and The Echo Group.

Key Developments:

In June 2023, IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world's leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, and PARTICLE (Particle Therapy Interuniversity Center Leuven), located on the health sciences camof the University Hospitals Leuven (UZ Leuven), today announced they have initiated a Research Partnership for the development of ConformalFLASH®





In June 2023, Holmusk, a leading global behavioral health real-world evidence company, announced today that it is joining forces with one of its strategic partners, Streamline Healthcare Solutions, to enhance care delivery using advanced analytics. The partnership marks the introduction of Holmusk's Management and Supervision Tool (MaST), which is widely used by the National Health Service in the United Kingdom, to a U.S. market.





In February 2023, The province of Nova Scotia, in collaboration with Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) and IWK Health (IWK), announced today a new 10-year agreement has been signed with Oracle Cerner to implement an integrated electronic care record across the province for the more than one million Nova Scotians. This technology can help improve the way health professionals use and share patient information.





In January 2023, Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust are delighted to announce a collaboration with long term partners Holmusk[i] and the University of Liverpool to establish a mental health analytics and research hub to translate mental health research into results that directly benefit people.







