Philipp Plein: Journey Through Time With Gmt-I Challenger

Fall/Winter 2023 Watches collection
Embark on a journey through time with the GMT-I Challenger by PHILIPP PLEIN, the latest addition to the Fall/Winter 2023 watches collection. Built for the modern-day adventurer, this watch is the perfect combination of athleticism and elegance.
Crafted with the utmost attention to details, the GMT-I Challenger invites you to experience the thrill of the unknown with a timepiece that effortlessly adapts to any occasion. Whether in the bustling city or the untamed wilderness, it not only exudes confidence and style but also features a GMT function that allows you to seamlessly track multiple time zones.
The GMT-I Challenger comes in a 44 mm case and stands out with its rotating bezel, offered in captivating colour combinations: black with IP rose gold accents, the iconic red and blue, or black and deep green. The watch face showcases the signature hexagon pattern, symbolizing the brand's unwavering commitment to meticulcraftsmanship.
The PHILIPP PLEIN GMT-I Challenger will be available for purchase online and at authorized retailers starting from October.
TECHNICAL INFORMATION
Case:
44 mm – IP Black or Stainless Steel case with Black, Black & Green or Blue & Red GMT rotating bezel
Movement:
Ronda 515.25 H - Quartz GMT Dial:
Black or Green with hexagon pattern and PP logo at 12h
Strap/Bracelet:
Black silicone strap or Stainless Steel or BIP Rose Gold and Stainless Steel metal bracelet
Water Resistance:
100 meters
