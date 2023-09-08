(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) MoHAP Calls on Pharmaceutical Facilities to Use Online License Renewal Service
. Digital Convenience:
Service accessible via the Ministry's website or smart app.
. Swift Processing: Receive your renewed license in just three working days.
. Senior Consideration: Those 60 and older must present a medical fitness certificate.
Dubai, September 7th, 2023:
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has urged professionals from the medical and pharmaceutical sectors, including pharmacists, second pharmacists, and pharmacist assistants, to utilise its online service for renewing pharmacy practice licenses.
To avail of this service, customers are encouraged to visit MoHAP's official website or use its smart application. The process involves creating an account, obtaining a username and password, and then uploading the necessary information and documents. Post-submission, the Ministry evaluates the application to ensure all conditions are met before approving and electronically issuing the licence.
The entire process is designed for completion within three working days. However, applicants aged 60 years or older are mandated to provide a medical fitness certificate from the Emirates Health Services.
Saving time & effort
Highlighting the significance of the electronic transition, Dr. HeMubarak, Acting Director of the Licencing and Accreditation Department at the Ministry, stated, 'The online renewal service for pharmacy practice licenses is a testament to MoHAP's commitment to enhancing electronic services and promoting customer experience. This service eliminates the need for in-person visits to the Ministry's offices or manual submission of paperwork. Instead, customers can conveniently submit their renewal applications from any location at any suitable time. This not only streamlines the pharmacists' workflows but also heightens their satisfaction with the services we offer.'
Dr. Mubarak further added that the integration of electronic technology in the license renewal process amplifies the quality and precision of services. We are committed to delivering top-tier smart electronic services and realising customer satisfaction,' she concluded.
