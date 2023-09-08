More Efficiency For Simple Motors Nord Presents A Substantially Revised Single-Phase Asynchronous Motor

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The drive specialist NORD DRIVESYSTEMS is renowned for its IE4 and IE5 motors but also offers reliable solutions for lower performance ranges. The new single-phase asynchronmotor not only has a new design but also features an improved efficiency by one efficiency class.
NORD- single-phase-asynchronous-motor-1.jpg: The new thoroughly revised single-phase asynchronmotor from NORD now corresponds to efficiency class IE2 Image: NORD DRIVESYSTEMS
For suppliers to the construction, food and agricultural industries as well as amusement park operators, the new single-phase asynchronmotor from NORD DRIVESYSTEMS is an attractive offer. The company thoroughly revised its existing single-phase asynchronmotor.
Corresponds to efficiency class IE2
The new single-phase asynchronmotor can be used in a power range from 0.12 to 1.5 kW as before, but now corresponds to efficiency class IE2 according to the Ecodesign Regulation 2019/1781. A new electronic relay replaces the previmechanical one. The design was also refreshed and the capacitors are mounted in the terminal box. Therefore, the motor now also complies with protection class IP66, and is protected against the entry of dust and water.
“For simple applications, for example in mobile concrete mixers or pumps, our revised single-phase asynchronmotors is a cost-effective and efficient drive solution”, emphasises Jörg Niermann, Head of Marketing at NORD. Also very practical: The motor is approved for use in many regions of the world thanks to certification according to the European CE mark, the Chinese CCC standard and the UKCA mark for Great Britain.
NORD- single-phase-asynchronous-motor-2.jpg: In the course of the design refreshment, the capacitors were mounted in the terminal box in the single-phase asynchronmotor Image: NORD DRIVESYSTEMS
With approx. 4,700 employees today, NORD DRIVESYSTEMS has developed, produced and sold drive technology since 1965, and is one of the leading global full-service providers in the industry. In addition to standard drives, NORD delivers application-specific concepts and solutions for special requirements such as energy-saving drives or explosion-protected systems. In the 2021 financial year, annual sales amounted to 870 million Euros. NORD has 48 subsidiaries in 36 countries and further sales partners in more than 50 countries. They provide technical support, local stocks, assembly centres and customer service. NORD develops and produces a wide range of drive solutions for more than 100 industries, gear units for torques from 10 Nm up to over 282 kNm, supplies electric motors in the power range of 0.12 kW to 1,000 kW, and supplies the required power electronics with frequency inverters of up to 160 kW. Inverter solutions are available for conventional control cabinstallations as well as for decentralised, fully integrated drive units.
