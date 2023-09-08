China Introduces Innovations For Uzbekistan's Hpps

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 8. China
introduced an automation system for controlling generators in
Uzbekistan's hydroelectric power plants, Trend reports.
Total cost of the project exceeded $18.5 million, $4.1 million
of which was provided by Uzbekhydroenergo JSC, and $14.4 million
was a Chinese loan.
Repairs at hydroelectric power plants of the Chirchik-Bozsu
cascade allowed for significant increase in their capacities and
generation of electricity.
Power generated at the Bozsu-1 hydroelectric power station fell
down by half since its construction in 1926. During the
reconstruction, with the help of Chinese specialists, two new
turbines were installed at the station, which resulted in the total
capacity of the plant reaching 6 MW. Hydroelectric Power Plant of
the Chirchik-Bozsu cascade is now forecasted to produce 44 million
kWh of electricity per year.
As per data provided by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy, 31.9
billion kWh of electricity was produced in Uzbekistan from January
through May 2023, which is 1 billion kWh or 3.3 percent more than
in the same period last year. Overall, 74.3 billion kWh of
electricity was produced in Uzbekistan in 2022.
