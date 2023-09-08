Azerbaijan Prevents Illegal Armenian Armed Formations From Digging New Trenches In Aghdam

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Armenian illegal
armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan [which haven't been
withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by
Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second
Karabakh war], where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is
temporarily deployed [under the trilateral statement], tried to dig
new trenches to approach the positions of the Azerbaijani Army
located in the direction of the Aghdam district, on September 8, at
about 00:25 (GMT+4), Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense
Ministry.
"The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the
urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units", the ministry
added.
