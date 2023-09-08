Crimea Part Of Ukraine, Local Partisans Remind Invaders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, representatives of the Evil Mavka all-female partisan movement in their latest stunt reminded Russian invaders that they are on Ukrainian territory.
This is reported on the movement's Telegram channel, Ukrinform saw.
In varilocations, the partisans planted "Russian rubles" with a reminder to the occupiers: "You are in Ukraine" and "This is not Russia for you." Read also: Russians redeploying forces from Crimea to Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions – Humeniuk
"Our brave Mavkas are sending greetings from Crimea. Since the prices are rising badly on the peninsula, the girls give Russians some money, but there is a nuance in this," the report says.
It was previously reported that in Crimea, activists with the resistance movement displayed more than 300 yellow ribbons last week, symbolizing defiance of occupation.
