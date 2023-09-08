After Camp David, Bring S Korea Into The Quad

In contrast to the gridlock that has characterized the nadir in Japan-ROK relations since 2018 , the Spirit of Camp David charts a course for the US-Japan-ROK trilateral relationship predicated on steadfast alignment in the face of unprecedented threats.

Among the summit's initiatives is a plan to regularize trilateral ballistic missile defense and anti-submarine warfare exercises-a response to North Korea's record-breaking tempo of provocative missile tests over the past year and a stark reminder of the stakes underpinning the trilateral relationship.

Considering the backdrop of a deteriorating security environment in the Indo-Pacific, this turning point is vital to the sustainability of the regional order. However, while the latest round of Japan-ROK rapprochement is promising, it remains fragile, and therefore the progress of the US-Japan-ROK trilateral could unravel, like after similar past breakthroughs.

Still, by articulating a common vision and actionable agenda, the United States, Japan, and South Korea are undeniably closer to escaping the well-trod cycle of previdecades.

To continue making progress toward a relationship that will survive the next resurgence in Japan-ROK bilateral tensions, additional efforts must both increase the political costs of regression and demonstrate to domestic populations that these relationships can be sources of strength and catalysts for prosperity.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol,President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on a stroll during recent Camp David Summit. Image: Twitter / Screengrab

Fortunately, a complementary agenda with initiatives on preserving a free, open, and prosperIndo-Pacific already exists in the form of the Quad (Australia, India, Japan, and the United States).