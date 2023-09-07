Iris Energy To Release Fy23 Results And Host Conference Call On September 13, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN ) (together with its subsidiaries,“Iris Energy”, or the“Company”), a leading owner and operator of institutional-grade, highly efficient Bitcoin mining data centers powered by 100% renewable energy, today announced that it will release its financial results for the full year ended June 30, 2023 on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Eastern Time and host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be recorded, and the replay will accessible shortly after the event at



Webcast and Conference Details Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time or September 14, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time) Participant Registration Link Live Webcast Use this link Phone Dial-In with Live Q&A Use this link

Please note, participants joining the conference call via the phone dial-in option will receive their dial-in number, passcode and PIN following registration using the link above. It would be appreciated if all callers could dial in approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

There will be a Q&A session after the Company delivers its FY23 financial results. Those dialling in via phone can elect to ask a question via the moderator. Participants on the live webcast have the ability to pre-submit a question upon registering to join the webcast or can submit a question during the live webcast.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network.



100% renewables: Iris Energy targets sites with low-cost, under-utilized renewable energy, and supports local communities

Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply: Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and proprietary data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets Seasoned management team: Iris Energy's team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers with cumulative experience in delivering >US$25 billion in energy and infrastructure projects globally



Contacts

Media

Jon Snowball

Domestique

+61 477 946 068

Investors

Lincoln Tan

Iris Energy

+61 407 423 395



To keep updated on Iris Energy's news releases and SEC filings, please subscribe to email alerts at .





Tags bitcoin bitcoin mining data centers renewable energy