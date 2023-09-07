Uae Pro League Announces 'The Best' Monthly Awards Nominees For August

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2023 (WAM) – The Pro League has announced the nominees for the ADNOC Pro League Best monthly awards in the Best Player, Best Goalkeeper, and Best Coach categories for August.

The shortlist for the Best Player award includes Harib Abdalla Suhail from Shabab Al Ahli, Youssoufou Niakaté from Bani Yas, Kevin Agudelo from Al Nasr, Leandro Spadacio from Ittihad Kalba, and Ali Saleh from Al Wasl.

With regard to the Best Goalkeeper category, Al Bataeh's Ibrahim Eis competing against Khaled Al Senaani from Al Wasl, and Majed Naser from Shabab Al Ahli

Al Ain's Alfred Schreuder, Marko Nikolić of Shabab Al Ahli, and Milos Milosevic of Al Wasl are vying for the Best Coach award.

Voting opens on Thursday at 2:00 pm on the Pro League website and mobile app and will continue for 48 hours. After which, winners will be announced through the UAEPL's official social media accounts.

