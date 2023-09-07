Al Sayegh Heads Uae Delegation Participating In Third Arab-Japanese Joint Political Dialogue

CAIRO, 7th September, 2023 (WAM) – The participated in the third Arab-Japanese Political Dialogue, which was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League, with Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, heading the delegation.

The meeting, attended by several Arab Ministers along with YoshimHayashi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, and Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, discussed the importance of Arab-Japanese relations and the commitment to activate joint cooperation mechanisms. The meeting also underscored the need to continue coordination and consultation between the two sides in a manner that serves the aspirations of both the Arab countries and Japan, and issues of common interest.

Al Sayegh in his speech stressed that this meeting was held within the framework of the mutual desire to enhance and develop relations between the Arab countries and Japan, and to strengthen them across varifields. His Excellency stated that the UAE's participation is part of its keenness to activate cooperation mechanisms with Japan, which is an important strategic partner for Arab countries at all levels. Moreover, regarding the advanced levels of relations between the two sides, the believes more opportunities are available to further strengthen and develop ties and partnerships.

He expressed appreciation in the level of strategic partnership that has been reached between the and Japan, stating that the strength of trade and investment relations has been an incentive to enhance cooperation in key sectors, including renewable energy, space, Artificial Intelligence, and food security.

Al Sayegh also commended the recent visit to the region of His Excellency Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, as well as his meeting with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The visit resulted in the signing of several memoranda of understanding in varifields.

He stated that the will host the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in November, coinciding with the UAE's declaration of 2023 as the 'Year of Sustainability'. In this context, he stressed that the country has made significant efforts to host a successful conference, in cooperation with all nations, with His Excellency expressing his appreciation to Japan for its support and endorsement of the UAE's hosting of the key conference.

The looks forward to active contributions and the participation of Japan with regards to its significant capabilities and leadership in developing clean technology and promoting sustainable economic growth, which enhances the stability and prosperity of the region and supports efforts to address existing climate and environmental challenges.

The joint statement from the Ministerial meeting of the Arab-Japanese Political Dialogue emphasized the importance of completing the first Global Stocktake to assess progress towards the Paris Agreement's goals, calling on all countries to fully meet their contributions and commitments under the agreement to ensure the success of COP28 and prepare the groundwork for measurable results focusing on implementation.

Al Sayegh also stressed the UAE's belief in the importance of activating Arab-Japanese political dialogue, which has strengthened Arab-Japanese relations. He stated,“From this perspective, the emphasizes the importance of joint Arab-Japanese work, coordinating positions, and unifying them to contribute to achieving security and stability in the region, and reaffirming the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of States and respecting their sovereignty and independence, supporting peaceful settlement in conflict areas, and using dialogue and negotiation as essential tools to address regional and international conflicts. The looks forward to creating more opportunities to enhance and develop Arab-Japanese relations in all fields to achieve the aspirations of both peoples.”

He also emphasized the challenges posed by and the impact of terrorism and extremism on regional and global security, which requires further efforts and joint coordination to address. Moreover, he highlighted the importance of joint action to secure maritime navigation, international trade, waterways, and energy supplies and to contribute to international peace and security.

He stressed that the will continue its joint coordination with Japan on variregional and international issues, supporting efforts to achieve regional and international peace and stability. He emphasized that the 2022-2023 period is a clear testament to this, as during this year, the United Nations Security Council adopted two unanimresolutions on the situation in Afghanistan, which were jointly presented by both countries as co-penholders for the Afghanistan file at the UNSC.

Al Sayegh also expressed the UAE's expectation for the continuation of efforts to support the sustainability of cooperation between Arab countries and Japan.