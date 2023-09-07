Investor Ideas Potcasts, Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move: (OTCQX: CURLF), (NASDAQ: ACB) and (OTC: HEMP)

Listen to the podcast:

In today's podcast we go over a few public company announcements, the potential policy changes around recreational cannabis use for the RCMP, a new study which suggests cannabis legalisation has led to an increase in cannabis-involved traffic injury emergency department visits and the continued rise of cannabis stocks on the speculation of cannabis rescheduling in the U.S.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA ) (OTCQX: CURLF ) announced the launch of Zero Proof, a new brand of THC drinkables in fast-acting, sessionable and easy-to-use formats. The brand's inaugural product offering, Squeeze, is now available at all Curaleaf locations in Illinois and will be followed by additional Sin the coming months.

Zero Proof Squeeze follows Select's popular THC-infused beverage enhancer, Select Squeeze, originally launched in March 2021. While similar in functionality and effect, Zero Proof Squeeze has been reformulated with natural sweetener to provide a significantly lighter taste and balanced flavour profile for enhanced mixability. The beverage complement offers a uniquely controllable and customizable experience with an easy-to-pour dispenser and compact design delivering 2.5mg THC per dose for discreet enjoyment on the go.

Utilising nanotechnology, Zero Proof Squeeze provides a truer-to-flower experience with effects felt in as little as 15-30 minutes, significantly faster than traditional edibles. By turning cannabis oil into tiny water-soluble molecules, the THC compounds dissolve evenly into any beverage and are more rapidly and efficiently absorbed into the bloodstream. At launch, four delicious, low calorie and gluten-free flavours will be available including Dash of Cherry, Dash of Orange, Dash of Lime and Dash of Sweet.

"Zero Proof exemplifies our commitment to providing high-quality, consistent consumer products in familiar and approachable formats that model traditional consumer packaged goods," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "Curaleaf has been on the forefront of creating sophisticated cannabis experiences which we believe will ultimately redefine the way people socialise. We're proud to bring Zero Proof Squeeze to our patients and customers in Illinois first before expanding to additional markets."

According to a new Gallup poll , the rate of alcohol consumption in the U.S. continues to decline with 62% of adults under age 35 reporting they drink alcohol, down 10% from two decades ago. Zero Proof is the latest addition to Curaleaf's brand portfolio that seeks to redefine how people socialise by delivering a fast-acting, sessionable alternative to alcohol.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB ) (TSX: ACB ), announced an expansion of its hemp-derived CBD portfolio into Brazil. In partnership with Herbarium, the leading Brazilian full-spectrum, single-source 3% CBD oil, under the Herbarium brand. Now available under the direction of medical doctors, patients across Brazil have access to high quality CBD as part of their healthcare.

"We are proud to continue our international expansion and bring quality CBD products to Brazilians alongside our partner, Herbarium, a trusted brand in the market," says Andre Jerome, EVP of Global Business Development at Aurora Cannabis. "Brazil has strong growth potential, and we look forward to leveraging our leadership in the market to further unlock key opportunities in South America."

The CBD oil is produced at Aurora's production facility in Uruguay, one of the only GMP-certified cannabis processing facilities in the country. Known for quality and reliability, Aurora is a leading global supplier of a complete portfolio of cannabis products, including CBD offerings, to 13 countries internationally.company in herbal medicine, Aurora will launch the company's

Hemp, Inc. (OTC:HEMP ) has been cited as one of the key players as the future scope of industrial hemp is set to reach $18.6 billion by 2027.

According to the latest report (published September 1, 2023) Industrial Hemp Market Industry Increasing Demand, Emerging Trends, Growth, and Future Scope by 2027 provides a quantitative analysis of market segments and current trends, and Hemp, Inc. is profiled as one of the key players driving the market.

The industrial hemp industry is a rapid, eco-conscimarvel and according to one common denominator of recent reports , hemp-based products will continue to have significant growth over the next few years which will undoubtedly bring more opportunities to companies well-positioned in the industry.

Hemp, Inc.'s e-portal ( ) to its CBD products is primed and poised to capture a large share of the marketplace, not just domestically but globally if the hemp industry continues to evolve at this rate.

Report after report , as another one mentioned in a previpress release, is seeing a surge in the "younger population toward organic and natural products' ' which is anticipated to drive the demand for hemp-based products globally. There's no doubt Hemp, Inc. has a superb lineup of CBD/CBG/CBN products so the Company is well-positioned to grab a sizable portion of that market share. Hemp, Inc.'s products include a CBD-CBG Topical Pain Relief Roll-on (THC-free with 1,460mg of CBD and 630mg of CBG totaling 2,090mg of cannabinoids in 5ml), CBD/CBG Natural Coffee Enhancers, CBD/CBG Tinctures, and, CBDa/CBGa/CBD/CBG/CBN Capsules.

The Company also discovered its grounded kenaf hemp blend makes the perfect substrate to grow healthy and/or medicinal mushrooms and has the capability to make and/or provide the raw materials to produce hemp-based products such as hempcrete, horse bedding, hemp bioplastics, and more. Needless to say, Hemp, Inc. continues to have a strong foothold in the market with an invaluable roster of manufacturers and vendors across the country and abroad to see meteoric growth curves on a domestic and international scale.

"Industrial hemp or hemp is a variety of Cannabis sativa plant species that is grown especially for commercial purposes. Industrial hemp is a fast-growing, environmentally friendly plant with a low cost to produce. It is also one of the multipurpose and sustainable crops in the world. Moreover, industrial hemp can be refined into a variety of commercial items such as rope, paper, clothing, textiles, insulation, paint, biodegradable plastics, food, biofuel, and animal feed." (Source )

In recent news , the RCMP has suggested easing a policy that requires front-line officers and many other employees to refrain from recreational cannabis use for four weeks before duty.

A change to the five-year-old policy could bolster recruitment of new officers by bringing the Mounties in line with police forces that have much less restrictive policies on pot use

An internal RCMP briefing note, obtained by The Canadian Press through the Access to Information Act, recommends a 24-hour restriction on cannabis use before reporting to work, with some exceptions.

RCMP spokeswoman Robin Percival says the current policy is under review but no final decision has been made.

The policy took effect in 2018 when Canada legalised recreational cannabis.

It requires RCMP employees in safety-sensitive positions to refrain from non-medicinal cannabis use 28 days before reporting to work.

The policy covers a wide array of employees, from officers and reservists to telecommunication operators and firearm technicians.

The RCMP says it reviewed all aspects of its operations in developing the 2018 policy on substance use. It reasoned that members work across Canada in a unique environment, including as first responders, in rural and remote communities and can be called back for duty at any time.

"All RCMP employees must be fit for duty when reporting for work, which includes not being impaired by alcohol or drugs," says a notice on the RCMP website explaining the policy.

"Science shows that cannabis can intoxicate beyond initial consumption and that there are no established safe limits or data on how it affects performance. Without established scientific information about cannabis impairment, the RCMP policy is taking a careful approach at this time, to ensure workplace and public safety is maintained at all times."

In other news , according to a new study , which I highly recommend you read in full detail to determine the veracity of the study, suggests that over a span of 11 years, annual rates of Ontario emergency department visits for cannabis -related traffic injuries surged dramatically.

The study, published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open , looked at cannabis involvement in emergency room visits for traffic injuries between 2010 and 2021 in Ontario. It also examined shifts in cannabis consumption and driving habits following federal legalisation in 2018.

"Our data is raising concern about a growing problem of cannabis impairment and severe road injuries," said lead author, Dr. Daniel Myran, who is also a fellow at the Bruyere Research Institute and with the University of Ottawa's Department of Family Medicine.

"Since 2010 there has been a very, very large increase in cannabis involvement and traffic injury visits in Ontario."

When the study is looked at under closer examination we do see that there is no data on which percentage of the 7564 alcohol related traffic injury ED visits and the 426 cannabis related traffic injury ED visits had any crossover. One of the issues when looking at cannabis as an impairment for driving, or in any testing situation, is the fact that cannabis remains in the blood for up to 90 days. This is an issue I have discussed often on the podcast and one which is well known in the cannabis testing world.

Another issue which has come up often when such statistics surrounding cannabis are brought up in the media or in studies is we often intentionally omit the fact that many of these cannabis related traffic injuries, also have alcohol in their system, and that it is actually the alcohol which leads to further coordination and reflex impairment.

A hypothetical scenario, which has occurred many times in such data sets, is someone who gets in a drunk driving accident also still has high levels of THC in their system from consumption that is sometimes days previto the accident. The report is then filed twice, once as a cannabis incident and once again as an alcohol related incident. There has also been occasion where it is only cited as a cannabis related incident.

Again to any interested in the data provided by this study, I suggest a thorough read.

Finally, we continue to see Cannabis stocks, including Canopy Growth (CGC ), Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF ), and Leafly Holdings (LFLY ) to name but a few, got a boost in trading after media reports , as well as a Marijuana Moment report stated that President Biden has been "very clear" about the "the legalisation of marijuana for medical purposes."

This is all based on the news surrounding the HHS recommending a "rescheduling" of cannabis from a Schedule I drug to a Schedule III stawhich we covered in our previpodcast .

While this speculation is currently a boon for the investment side of the industry, investors and supporters of cannabis should be cautiof becoming overly optimistic given the many times in the past there has been speculation surrounding the SAFE banking act and cannabis decriminalisation which did not materialise. The fact that the Biden administration has come under heavy criticism for not acting enough when it comes to cannabis regulations and is heading into an election year should also be taken into consideration.

