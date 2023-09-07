Queen Rania Meets With Group Of Young Jordanian Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Her Majesty Queen
Rania
met with a group of young Jordanian entrepreneurs and startup owners on Wednesday at The Office -
a business centre and co-working space located in
Jabal
Amman.
Sharing their stories with the Queen, the entrepreneurs discussed their different business ideas with Her Majesty, which range from arts and crafts to health and fitness, and also include projects in nutrition, app development, mental health services, jewelry-making, marketing, tourism, design and more, according to a statement from Her Majesty's office.
Her Majesty also discussed with them the idea behind The Office as a co-working space, and the solutions it offers entrepreneurs in terms of reducing startup costs incurred by high rent and utility prices. With three-floors of private offices, meeting rooms and dedicated desk areas, The Office offers its clients short-term lease agreements and custom solutions for all their business needs.
