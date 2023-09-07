Prince Hassan Lays Foundation Stone For New Diabetes Research Centre In Irbid

This initiative, a partnership with the University of Science and Technology, aims to extend medical services to the Northern Region, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

In his speech, Prince Hassan stressed the importance of disseminating accurate and fact-based information as a catalyst for empowerment and active engagement. He emphasised the need to use the Multidimensional Deprivation Index to identify areas of deprivation and needs in varisectors.

The prince highlighted the need to move beyond traditional administrative perspectives and advocate for a legal framework that is inclusive and works equitably for all.

Human endeavour goes beyond mere achievement and progress to encompass responsibility for ethics and the protection of human dignity and rights, he said.



He reiterated that humanity is the true wealth that must be protected and optimised to realise progress, prosperity and the building of a better future for generations to come.

HRH reiterated that the spirit of cooperation and strategic networking across different sectors are fundamental to addressing challenges, and emphasised that no single sector or entity can solve overarching problems on its own.

Prince Hassan noted that varichallenges, including climate change, poverty, pandemics, migration and refugee crises, require extensive cooperation among governments, civil society, the private sector, academic institutions and international organisations.



Through these collaborative efforts, knowledge and expertise can be shared, paving the way for greater coordination between different sectors, which in turn allows the development of comprehensive, sustainable solutions to effectively address common challenges, he added.



