Asia Morning Bites

Japan : Japan revised down 2Q23 GDP to 1.2% QoQfrom its preliminary result of 1.5%. The downward revisions came from private consumption (-0.6%) and business spending (-1.0%) while theexports contribution (1.8pp) has not changed. We think annualized 4.8% growth is still quite a solid outcome but weakening domestic demand growth should be a concern. Theexport contribution will continue to be the main driver of growth in the current quarter despite the headwinds of China and the developed markets' slowdowns. The current account surpwidened to 2.7 trillion JPY in July (vs 1.5 in June, 2.2 market consensus), extending its surpfor six months.

Meanwhile, labour cash earnings rose 1.3% YoY in July (vs 2.3% in June, 2.4% market consensus) mainly due to soft bopayment growth (0.6%). The contracted earnings – base payment- rose 1.5% in July and its last three months' average growth (1.5%) has been steadily higher than that of the first quarter's 0.8% growth. We expect earnings to increase meaningfully in August with summer vacation bopayments, but real cash earnings will likely continue to fall due to high inflation. We expect a modest recovery in 3Q23 but domestic demand could worsen a bit further given weaker-than-expected earnings data and it will be worth watching how strong consumption was during the first summer vacation season without COVID-19 restrictions.