420 With Cnw - Planet 13 To Expand Into Florida With Planned Acquisition Of Vidacann

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pl13 Holdings has announced a
$48.9 million acquisition
of VidaCann, a vertically integrated cannabis operator in Florida with 26 medical marijuana dispensaries. A recent news release revealed that both companies' boards
unanimously approved the total acquisition
of VidaCann's debt, cash and stock by Las Vegas-based cannabis firm Pl13 Holdings.
The membership interest purchase agreement will see Pl13 Holdings acquire an operational greenhouse cultivation facility, an analytical and...
Read More>>
About CNW420
CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of two informative articles each business day. Our concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. Articles are released each business day at 4:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. Eastern – our tribute to the time synonymwith cannabis culture. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.
To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text
CANNABIS to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:
CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
303.498.7722 Office
CannabisNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN07092023000224011066ID1107030887
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.