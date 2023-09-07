Skysthelimit Celebrates Fashion Week With Tyrese Taylor, Founder Of Millennial Bae

Tyrese Taylor's journey into the world of fashion began as a childhood dream. Despite pursuing a major in biology at Bethune-Cookman University, her passion for fashion remained unwavering. When she was a child, she spent hours selling her designs and honing her creative skills. This early passion eventually led her to create Millennial Bae, an online clothing shop that caters to environmentally consciconsumers, offering luxury hair accessories and handmade clothing at an affordable price.

What sets Tyrese apart is her commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly practices, merging her background in genetics with her love for fashion. Her story serves as a testament to the limitless possibilities that emerge when ambition meets guidance and dedication.

But Tyrese's journey wasn't a solitary one. It was shaped significantly by her mentors, Eileen Kowalski Senior VP, National Recurring Field Exam Manager at PNC Bank North America and Lauren Bates, Director of Member Experience at Sky's the Limit. Their guidance led to dramatic growth, with Tyrese's sales more than tripling in a single year.

Beyond the support from her mentors, Tyrese received a Sky's the Limit $500 grant. This grant served as a game-changer, enabling her to invest in marketing tools that expanded her reach and amplified her sales. Tyrese's journey exemplifies the transformative power of mentorship and the support provided by organizations like Sky's the Limit.

When describing her work with mentors Tyrese said,“Their uplifting words, success stories of similar entrepreneurs and genuine belief in my vision make me feel supported and valued. It is a good feeling to know that they genuinely care about my success and are eager to celebrate my milestones.”

To further celebrate Fashion Week and her achievements and inspire others, Sky's the Limit will be hosting the highly anticipated Limitless! premiere featuring the founder herself. Limitless! is a groundbreaking series where entrepreneurs can share their experiences, insights, and strategies for success. This episode will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from Tyrese's remarkable journey, gain valuable knowledge, connect with like-minded individuals, and gain insights into building successful businesses around passion and overcoming challenges in the fashion industry. More details can be found here .

Sky's the Limit offers opportunities for traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs – typically those who identify as LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and people from low-income backgrounds – to connect with mentors to come together to foster, grow, and shape modern and future enterprise. The organization has also provided over $450,000 in startup grants and educated tens of thousands of diverse entrepreneurs.

