Water Street Tampa Becomes First Well Certified Community In North America

“From the very beginning, we conceived of Water Street Tampa as a place that would honor and promote the well-being of all our residents and visitors in unique and thoughtful ways,” said Josh Taube, Chief Executive Officer for SPP.“The WELL Community Certification illustrates our ongoing commitment to creating spaces where people want to spend their time. We're proud to set a new national precedent for urban design and community-wide wellness efforts at a time when the design of our environment plays a critical role in our daily lives and is a key factor in people's decisions for where to live and work.”

As the internationally renowned authority on health and well-being in the built environment, IWBI created the WELL Community Standard to recognize neighborhoods that promote health and well-being across all aspects of community life. The rigorscientific and evidence-based approach evaluates neighborhoods - like Water Street Tampa – that implement design and policy strategies meant to improve the lives of their residents and visitors through the concepts of air, water, nourishment, light, movement, thermal comfort, sound, materials, mind and community. Like the WELL Building Standard, which focuses on health leadership in buildings, the WELL Community Standard sets a new bar for neighborhood development by assessing the design of public spaces and all other aspects of a community, including many factors of the physical environment that can have a significant impact on day-to-day health, happiness and productivity.

“We are so excited to congratulate Water Street Tampa for its trailblazing leadership in community health as the first neighborhood in the country and across North America to earn WELL Community Certification,” said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, IWBI.“By deploying WELL's comprehensive and interdisciplinary roadmap to support human health and well-being at the community level, Water Street Tampa has secured its place as a true pioneer, serving as an inspiration for other neighborhood projects around the world.”

Water Street Tampa achieved WELL Community Certification for implementing health-consciand community-focused elements throughout the entire neighborhood, including improving walkability with double-wide sidewalks and engaging street-level experiences, measuring neighborhood air quality, fostering high levels of community engagement through a comprehensive public art program and regular free public events, increasing access to drinking water through strategically placed water stations increasing access to healthy foods with a neighborhood grocery story and regular farmers markets, encouraging movement via new bike lanes and free community fitness classes, increasing digital connectivity through free public Wi-Fi, incorporating native landscaping, reducing light and noise pollution, and much more.

As the highest standard for wellness at a community level, the WELL Community Standard helps support higher tenant satisfaction, increased productivity and improved physical and mental health, according to IWBI. Maintaining the designation requires additional reevaluation to confirm Water Street Tampa's design and programming will remain consistent with the certification's stringent requirements.

In addition to becoming the first WELL Certified Community in North America, Water Street Tampa is home to individual buildings that prioritize wellness. The neighborhood's trophy office tower, Thousand & One, is the first building in Tampa to achieve WELL Core Certification and first in the region to achieve the certification at the Gold level. Thousand & One received this distinction earlier this year for integrating design and operational strategies that directly impact tenants' well-being, including accessible outdoor spaces, ample natural light, highest-possible water quality, indoor temperature monitoring, amenities that support new mothers and use of MERV 15 air filters. According to a recent study in the Journal of Building and Environment, workers surveyed in WELL-Certified buildings reported a 30 percent increase in overall satisfaction, a 26 percent increase in well-being and a 10-point increase in median productivity scores when compared to their experiences prior to certification.

Water Street Tampa was also recently awarded the Urban Land Institute's Americas Award for Excellence 2023, recognizing its public-private partnership between developers, local government and community leaders. Known for setting global standards in innovation, Water Street Tampa is also the world's first WiredScore SmartScore Precertified Neighborhood for its technology infrastructure and was recently named as one of Time's“World's Greatest Places” for 2023.

For more information on Water Street Tampa, please visit .

About Strategic Property Partners

Strategic Property Partners, LLC (“SPP”) is a full-service real estate developer, owner and operator focused on world-class execution, innovation and creating high-quality experiential places. SPP's first project, Water Street Tampa, is being developed on 56 acres of contiguland the company owns along the waterfront in downtown Tampa. With its first phase of development complete and operational, the award-winning Water Street Tampa has revitalized the downtown Tampa core and transformed it into a vibrant waterfront destination. When complete, the multi-phased development will consist of approximately nine million square feet of new commercial, residential, hospitality, cultural, entertainment, educational and retail uses. For more information on Water Street Tampa, visit .

About International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people-first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and WELL ratings and certifications, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the

development of educational resources and advocacy for policies that promote health and well-being everywhere. More information on WELL can be found at .

International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL Enterprise Provider, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rating, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Equity, WELL Equity Rated, WELL Performance Rating, WELL Performance Rated, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

