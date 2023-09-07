Peach Bitcoin Marks First Anniversary With Peach 0.3 Release

This enhancement lets users transfer and receive Bitcoin and finance sale offers with minimal effort. The UTXO management of this wallet makes coin control simpler for everyone.

It has an address verifier to determine if an address is associated with your wallet, enhancing security. Peach encourages independence and grants users complete control over their private keys via a 12-seed word configuration.

“Some individuals will join Peach because they share our beliefs,” said Steph, co-founder of Peach Bitcoin. However, the majority will use Peach because it is their best product.

Peach is also expanding to Latin America and Africa to democratize Bitcoin accessibility. The KYC-less acquisition of Bitcoin by Peach empowers individuals in regions without traditional financial services.

The application supports the currencies and payment methods of Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela, as well as Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, and Nigeria.

Peach also wants to work with local Bitcoin meetups and communities to facilitate cash Bitcoin purchases and share trade proceeds.

Peach 0.3 publishes the app's verifiable source code, allowing developers and enthusiasts to investigate the app's interior workings.

This initiative promotes innovation and collaboration within the Peach ecosystem. The Peach program utilizes the MIT-CC license to make code traceable, safeguard intellectual property, and integrate open-source technologies such as combining transactions and Nostr.

Peach Bitcoin offers the quickest peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading , with an average contract duration of 9 minutes.

Peach and the vendor use a 2-out-of-2 multi-signature escrow, which reverts to a single signature if a dispute arises after 30 days. End-to-end encryption safeguards user information on the device, not the business's server.

The software includes an in-app chat and dispute management system, around-the-clock customer support, and more than 600 purchase offers.

In honor of the release of Peach 0.3, the company is providing users with one complimentary buy trade and sitting back for Bitcoin sales via the coupon code“OPENSOURCE.”